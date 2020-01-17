|
|
|
WATSON June Aged 77 years.
Died peacefully at Royal Preston
Hospital on January 2nd 2020,
surrounded by her loving family.
Much loved wife of the late Jimmy,
adored mum of Yvonne, Bob and
Carol, loving mother-in-law of
Tony, Pat and John and a fantastic
grandma to Michelle and Phil, Lee,
James and Liz, Philip and Robin,
Chris and Jenny, Jennifer and
Daniel, Joe and Michael and
the best great grandma ever
to Katie, Oliver and Evie.
Loving you always
Forgetting you never
~
Mum. Thank you for everything. Love you forever and a day.
Yvonne, Tony and family xxx
~
Will always remember that beautiful smile. Goodnight Mum.
Bob, Pat and family xxx
~
Mum, we wish Heaven had
visiting hours so that we could
see and talk to you again.
Carol John and family xxx
~
Funeral service to be held
at Preston Crematorium on
Thursday January 23rd at 4pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
St. Catherine's Hospice
c/o and all inquiries to
Clifford Ward Funeral Director,
Mount Pleasant, Corporation
Street, Preston. PR1 2UQ.
Tel 885775
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 17, 2020