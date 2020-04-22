|
Morlese Justin Elijah Aged 90 years
Sadly passed away
on 11th April 2020 at
Royal Preston Hospital.
Much loved and beloved husband of Gloria, father to Trevor,
Monica, Windell, Claudette,
Joan, Jacqueline and Michael.
Grandfather and great
grandfather, much loved
uncle and brother and good
friend to all who knew him.
Laid to rest on Thursday 23rd April at Preston Cemetery at 2pm, to
be attended by the allocated
family members only.
'Good night and God Bless,
He only takes the best'
There will be a private burial due
to the current circumstances with
a church service and celebration
of life arranged at a later date.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Apr. 22, 2020