Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Justin Morlese
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Justin Morlese

Notice Condolences

Justin Morlese Notice
Morlese Justin Elijah Aged 90 years
Sadly passed away
on 11th April 2020 at
Royal Preston Hospital.
Much loved and beloved husband of Gloria, father to Trevor,
Monica, Windell, Claudette,
Joan, Jacqueline and Michael.
Grandfather and great
grandfather, much loved
uncle and brother and good
friend to all who knew him.
Laid to rest on Thursday 23rd April at Preston Cemetery at 2pm, to
be attended by the allocated
family members only.
'Good night and God Bless,
He only takes the best'
There will be a private burial due
to the current circumstances with
a church service and celebration
of life arranged at a later date.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Apr. 22, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -