|
|
|
HARMEL On 30th December 2019
Peacefully at home
Karin
Aged 77 years
The beloved wife of Bruno,
dearly loved mum of Heidi,
loved by Graham
and dear oma to Benjamin.
'In our hearts you will always stay,
loved and remembered every day.'
Funeral Service and Committal at
Preston Crematorium on
Tuesday 21st January 2020
at 1.45 p.m.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'Polish Lutheran Parish,
Bradford Leeds'
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road,
Bamber Bridge,
PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 10, 2020