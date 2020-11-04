|
|
|
WINTER It is with great sadness that
we announce Karl
passed away peacefully
at home with family
on 27th October 2020
Aged 73 years.
Karl
Loving and much loved
Husband of Jane.
Devoted Dad of
Louise and Paula.
Cherished Grandad
of Archie and Jack.
Adored Father in Law,
Brother, Uncle and
Friend to many.
Karl's Funeral Service
is to be held at
St Teresa's Roman Catholic
Church, Penwortham,
on Thursday 19th November 2020
at 1.00pm.
Limited numbers and
by invitation only.
Mourners wishing to pay
their respects may like to
do so as the procession
makes its way down Queensway,
en route to church.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if so desired,
may be made in memory of Karl
to St Catherine's Hospice
c/o the family.
All enquiries to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
550 Blackpool Road,
Preston PR2 1HY
Tel: 01772 729057
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 4, 2020