|
|
|
ANNAND On 18th August 2020
Peacefully at home
KATHLEEN
'KATH'
Aged 73 years.
The beloved wife of Doug,
dearly loved mum to Michael,
Paul and Steven,
mother in law to Jackie,
Octavia and Kath,
dearest grandma to Alicia,
Corah, Ruby, Sam, Poppy,
Jeremy and Daniel and
great grandma to Serena,
Raeya and Max.
'Goodnight, God Bless'
'Sadly missed'
Private Funeral Service
and Committal at
Preston Crematorium on
Friday 28th August 2020.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'St Catherine's Hospice'
c/o the family
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent Funeral Directors 211 Station Road, Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 25, 2020