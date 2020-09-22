|
Bamber Kathleen Passed away peacefully at
Bushell House on Wednesday
16th September 2020, aged 93.
Kathleen (née Leyland)
Loving wife of the late Douglas, much loved mother to John, grandma to Alex and Laurie, great grandmother to Freya and Finlay, and sister to Connie and Winnie.
Rest In Peace.
Private funeral service
and committal at Preston Crematorium on Friday
25th September 2020.
Family flowers only please.
Enquiries to Clifford Ward,
Funeral Directors, Mount Pleasant, Corporation Street, PR1 2UQ.
Tel: 01772 885775
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 22, 2020