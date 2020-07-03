|
|
|
BOARDMAN (nee Moon) Peacefully at Chorley Hospital,
on 25th June 2020
KATHLEEN
Aged 91 years.
Beloved wife of
Clifford (deceased),
precious mother of
John and Hilary, mother-in-law
to Jennifer and Neil,
much loved grandma to Joseph, Luke, Mark, Nathan and Lacey
and great grandma to
Casey Mae, Evie Rose and Isaac.
'In Heavenly Love Abiding'
Due to current circumstances,
a private Funeral Service will take place at Preston Crematorium.
A Service of Thanksgiving
will be held at a later date.
Family flowers only please, donations if wished may be sent for either 'Fulwood Methodist Church' or 'Water Aid' c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 3, 2020