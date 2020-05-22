Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clifford Ward Funeral Directors (Preston)
Mount Pleasant, Corporation Street
Preston, Lancashire PR1 2UQ
01772 885775
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Cross
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Cross

Notice Condolences

Kathleen Cross Notice
CROSS Kathleen Passed away peacefully
on 16th May 2020.
Aged 77 years.

Beloved wife of the late
David Cross, dearly loved mother of David, Tracy, John and Robert, Much loved grandma and great grandma, sister and sister in law.

You left us beautiful memories,
Your love is still our guide,
Although we cannot see you,
You're always by our side."
"Mum and Dad,
back together again"

Funeral Service to be held at Preston Crematorium
on Monday 1st June.

Family flowers only please,
but donations, if desired to
St Catherine's Hospice or
Marie Curie via their websites.

All inquiries to
Clifford Ward Funeral Directors,
Mount Pleasant,
Corporation Street,
Preston. PR1 2UQ.
Tel 885775
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on May 22, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -