|
|
|
CROSS Kathleen Passed away peacefully
on 16th May 2020.
Aged 77 years.
Beloved wife of the late
David Cross, dearly loved mother of David, Tracy, John and Robert, Much loved grandma and great grandma, sister and sister in law.
You left us beautiful memories,
Your love is still our guide,
Although we cannot see you,
You're always by our side."
"Mum and Dad,
back together again"
Funeral Service to be held at Preston Crematorium
on Monday 1st June.
Family flowers only please,
but donations, if desired to
St Catherine's Hospice or
Marie Curie via their websites.
All inquiries to
Clifford Ward Funeral Directors,
Mount Pleasant,
Corporation Street,
Preston. PR1 2UQ.
Tel 885775
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on May 22, 2020