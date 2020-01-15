|
GARTH On 11th January 2020,
Kathleen Marjorie Garth
grew her wings, aged 74 years.
The dearly beloved wife of John, very dear mother of Derek and Kathleen (both deceased) and devoted mum of Christine
and a loving grandma
and great grandma.
Funeral Service and interment at The Parish Church of St. Anne, Woodplumpton on Tuesday
21st January at 2.00 p.m.
Family flowers only but donations,
if so desired, to the Rosemere Cancer Foundation c/o
the Funeral Director:
Steven R. Baxendale,
189, Kirkham Road, Freckleton, Preston, PR4 1HU.
Tel. 01772 632514.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 15, 2020