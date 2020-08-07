Home

Browns Funeral Service
54 Woodplumpton Road
Preston, Lancashire PR2 2LQ
01772 726389
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 21, 2020
12:00
St Mary's Church
Leyland
Kathleen Pickering Notice
Pickering Kathleen In loving memory of my wonderful Auntie Kath who passed away
26th July 2020.
From Parched Peas and "Goldies" at the Roper's to Caviar & Mai-Tai's at Caesar's Palace.
Chasing bargains galore, from blue cross sales at Debenhams to shopping sprees at Macy's & Nordstroms. From Blackpool day trips to jumbo jets across the Atlantic. Remembering fast paced days & quiet times at home.
It didn't matter what sort of day it was. All were so special in
their own unique way.
For 53 years, she was a
constant in my life.
Always there with love, understanding and an opinion.
I have truly been so lucky
to have her in my life.
She was my Mum number two.
Good night & God Bless Auntie Kath I will miss you terribly.
Love Stuart (USA) xxx
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 7, 2020
