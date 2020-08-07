|
|
|
Pickering Kathleen In loving memory of my wonderful Auntie Kath who passed away
26th July 2020.
From Parched Peas and "Goldies" at the Roper's to Caviar & Mai-Tai's at Caesar's Palace.
Chasing bargains galore, from blue cross sales at Debenhams to shopping sprees at Macy's & Nordstroms. From Blackpool day trips to jumbo jets across the Atlantic. Remembering fast paced days & quiet times at home.
It didn't matter what sort of day it was. All were so special in
their own unique way.
For 53 years, she was a
constant in my life.
Always there with love, understanding and an opinion.
I have truly been so lucky
to have her in my life.
She was my Mum number two.
Good night & God Bless Auntie Kath I will miss you terribly.
Love Stuart (USA) xxx
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 7, 2020