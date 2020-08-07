|
|
|
PICKERING Peacefully at Spring Manor Gardens on 26th July 2020
Aged 93 years
KATHLEEN
Devoted Mum of Robert (Bob),
Cherished Nana of Melanee and James. Adored Great Nana.
Funeral Service is to be held at
St Mary's Church, Leyland,
on 21st August at 12pm, followed by burial in the churchyard.
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired may be made to North West Air Ambulance c/o the family.
All enquiries to
Browns Funeralcare,
54 Woodplumpton Road,
Preston PR2 2LQ
Tel: 01772 726389
