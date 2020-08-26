|
RIDGWAY (nee Cafferkey)
Kathleen Ellen Passed away peacefully
on 12th August at
Royal Preston Hospital,
aged 88 years.
The dearly loved mother of Ann, Paul, Peter and Kathryn
and mother-in-law of Frank, Lianne, Alison and Glenn.
So sadly missed by all her
13 grandchildren and
11 great grandchildren.
Reunited with her
devoted husband George
and beloved son David.
Finally at rest and in peace.
Private service at
St Teresa's RC Church, Penwortham prior to interment
at Preston Cemetery on
Wednesday 2nd September 2020 at 11.00am.
Enquiries to Neal Buckley,
Longton Hutton & Penwortham Funeral Service, Skip Lane, Hutton Tel: 616362
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 26, 2020