|
|
|
RYAN (nee bradley)
Kathleen At home in her 83rd year
after an increasingly debilitating illness borne with fortitude and an unswerving faith returned to her maker on 2nd January 2020.
Much loved wife to David,
caring mother of Elizabeth, Margaret & Michael,
enthusiastic granny to Richard, Laurence, Oliver, Daniel, Pippa, Elena, Rachel & Philip.
Service of Praise, Thanksgiving
& Committal at
St Leonard's Church,
Walton le Dale
on Friday 17th January 2020
at 2.15 p.m.
No flowers please.
Donations in Kathleen's memory to
'The Children's Society'
c/o the funeral director.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent Funeral Directors, 211 Station Road, Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 8, 2020