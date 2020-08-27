|
TERRY KATHLEEN Passed away peacefully
on the 20th of August 2020,
surrounded by her loving family,
aged 79 years.
Dearly loved wife
of the late Stan.
Very dear mother
of Richard and Adrian.
Dear mother-in-law
of Elaine and Angela,
loving grandma of Emily, Henry,
Jack, Holly, Arthur and Violet.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to
Rosemere Cancer Foundation
or St.Catherine's Hospice.
Requiem Mass to be held at
St.Gregory's RC Church,
Weldbank, Chorley on
Friday 28th August 2020
at 10.00am, followed by interment
at Chorley Cemetery.
Enq. Carl and Brett Kenyon,
Meridian Funeral Home.
Tel. 01257 234377.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 27, 2020