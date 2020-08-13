Home

MILLER On 4th August 2020
suddenly at home
Keith
Aged 76 years
The beloved husband of
Marjorie (deceased),
dear brother of Ann and Linda
and sadly missed by all
his family and friends.
'At rest'
Private Funeral service at
St. Saviour's Church,
Bamber Bridge
on Thursday 20th August 2020
followed by Committal at
Charnock Richard Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'St. Saviour's Church PCC'
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 13, 2020
