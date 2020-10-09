|
|
|
ROBERTS On 28th September 2020, at his home, following a long illness,
KEITH JAMES
Aged 43 Years,
(The Spud Man)
A much loved husband, dad, son, brother and friend to many.
Due to current restrictions,
a Private Family Funeral Service
will take place at
Preston Crematorium, on
Tuesday 13th October at 11.30 a.m.
For those who wish to pay their respects, socially distanced,
the cortege will pause at
the Flag Market at 10.50 a.m.
Family flowers only please, donations if wished
may be sent for
'Rosemere Cancer Foundation' c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 9, 2020