|
|
|
Treasure On 20th February 2020
Peacefully in
Finney House Nursing Home
KEITH
Aged 85 Years.
Father of Russell, Louise, Joanne, Andrew and Andrew Stuart,
grandad of Tomas,
father in law of Carol, Sharon,
Sharon & Sheila.
Funeral Service and Committal
at Preston Crematorium on
Thursday 12th March 2020
at 1.45 p.m.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'British Heart Foundation'
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road, Bamber Bridge,
PR5 6LD. Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 28, 2020