WALKDEN Keith On August 17th 2020,
aged 82 years, in the presence
of family & in the care of
Longwood Grange, Keith
formerly of Western Road,
Cowlersley (and previously from
Leyland/Preston, Lancashire).
Dearly loved Dad of Cathie, Neil and Janette, Father-in-Law of Darren, Grandad of Rebecca, and Husband of Maureen (deceased 2014).
Loved and remembered always.
Due to current restrictions a private cremation will take place.
All enquiries to
The Taylor Funeral Services.
Tel 01484 656156.
Any donations, if desired, will
be gratefully received on behalf
of Alzheimer's Research UK c/o
Mr Norman Mellor,
44 Highfield Avenue, Meltham,
Holmfirth, HD9 5RF.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 20, 2020