Bryans Ken 27th October 1930
29th June
2020,
who passed peacefully at home,
aged 89 years.
Devoted husband of the late Hazel. Father to Gary and Chris. Special brother to Reg and Irene and the late Joe and Laura. Uncle to all the Bryans family, Ken will be greatly missed by relatives and friends.
The Funeral Service will be held at Preston Crematorium, Longridge Road, Preston, Lancs, PR2 5BY
on Thursday 16 July at 1.45pm.
The Funeral Cortege will commence from Carleton Avenue at approximately 1.15pm and travel via Preston North End football ground for neighbours and friends to pay their respects.
Please note there will be a maximum of 12 people able
to attend the funeral.
A 'Celebration of Life' will be held immediately afterwards at the Plough at Grimsargh.
Family flowers only please. Donations to the
British Heart Foundation welcome.
Sarah Fraser
Funeral Service Arranger
H. J. Whalley & Sons
94 Ripon Street
Preston, PR1 7UJ
Tel: 01772 254936
Fax: 01772 259160
Email: [email protected]
dignityfunerals.co.uk
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 9, 2020