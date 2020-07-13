|
HULL Ken Died peacefully on
the 8th of July 2020,
aged 60 years.
Dear son of the late Jean and
Dave Hull, dearly loved brother
of Alan, Carol and Sue.
Will be sadly missed.
Private funeral service
at the graveside in
St Andrews Churchyard,
Longton on
Thursday 16th July at 12noon.
Donations may be given in lieu of flowers to St Catherine's Hospice
c/o the funeral director
Neal Buckley
Longton Hutton and Penwortham Funeral Service, Skip Lane,
Hutton. Tel 616362
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 13, 2020