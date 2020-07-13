Home

POWERED BY

Services
Neal Buckley Funeral Service
Skip Lane
Preston, Lancashire PR4 5HE
01772 616362
Resources
More Obituaries for Ken Hull
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ken Hull

Notice Condolences

Ken Hull Notice
HULL Ken Died peacefully on
the 8th of July 2020,
aged 60 years.
Dear son of the late Jean and
Dave Hull, dearly loved brother
of Alan, Carol and Sue.
Will be sadly missed.
Private funeral service
at the graveside in
St Andrews Churchyard,
Longton on
Thursday 16th July at 12noon.
Donations may be given in lieu of flowers to St Catherine's Hospice
c/o the funeral director
Neal Buckley
Longton Hutton and Penwortham Funeral Service, Skip Lane,
Hutton. Tel 616362
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 13, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -