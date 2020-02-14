|
JONES Councillor Ken Peacefully on 8th February 2020 with loving family by his side.
Aged 72 years.
Much loved husband of Sue, treasured dad of Tim & Cath,
Chris & Jasna, Russ & Verity and 'big-grandad' to Matt, Jake,
Liam and Ava.
Ken's committal service
will take place at
Charnock Richard Crematorium
on Friday 28th February at 11.30am followed by a humanist celebration at the Civic Centre, West Paddock, Leyland from 1pm-3pm.
Family flowers only please, but donations if so desired may go to either 'St. Catherine's Hospice' or 'Rosemere Cancer Foundation'
c/o funeral director
N & K Harvey Funerals Ltd,
5-7 Balcarres Road,
Leyland, PR25 2EL.
Tel- 01772 622203
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 14, 2020