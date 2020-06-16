|
|
|
SCHOLES On the 9th June 2020,
peacefully in hospital,
Ken Stanley
aged 86 years.
Devoted and much loved husband of Margaret, loving dad to Mark and Michele, dear father in law
of Jane and Chris, cherished
grandad to Narise.
Private funeral service will be
held at Charnock Richard Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to R.S.P.C.A. c/o the funeral director
(please gift aid if possible)
All enquiries to Messrs
B. Livesey Ltd.,
Tel 01257 262602
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 16, 2020