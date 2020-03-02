|
|
|
COULTON Kenneth Samuel Peacefully at home surrounded
by his family on
Sunday 23rd February,
aged 67 years.
Loving and truly loved
husband of Liz;
cherished and devoted
father of Tom and
adored by Tom's fiancé, Danielle. Beloved only son of Ken and Rona, dear brother of Sandra, Carol, Lorraine and Tracy,
respected brother in law,
uncle and friend.
Forever in our hearts and will always be remembered
Rest in peace
Funeral service to take place at
St. Christopher's C of E Church, Lea on Friday, 6th March at 13.15 followed by committal at
Preston Crematorium.
Family flowers only by request. Donations, if desired, to
Baby Beat, Royal Preston Hospital c/o and all inquiries to
Clifford Ward Funeral Directors, Mount Pleasant,
Corporation Street,
Preston. PR1 2UQ.
Tel 885775
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 2, 2020