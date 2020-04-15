Home

H Johnson & Sons Funeral Directors
1A Ralph's Wife's Lane
Southport, Lancashire PR9 8ER
01704 505252
Kenneth Jones Notice
JONES Kenneth George 5th April 2020, aged 89 years.
Dad to Caroline, Lynda Mary,
Gary and Anthony.
Father In Law to Caroline.
Grandad to Danielle, Leo,
Rossi, Nate, Ellie, Ellie and Mollie.
Great Grandad to
Scarlett and Rhianna.
Funeral service to be held at
All Saints Churchyard,
Hesketh Bank
on Monday 20th April at 12.00.
Immediate family only to attend
All enquiries to
H Johnson & Sons
Funeral Directors,
1a Ralph's Wife's Lane, Banks,
PR9 8ER. Tel: 01704 505252.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Apr. 15, 2020
