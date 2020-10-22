Home

W & N Houghton Funerals Ltd
Chapel Hill, Longridge
Preston, Lancashire PR3 3JY
(177) 278-2291
Kenneth Lawrenson Notice
LAWRENSON Kenneth
'Ken' On 17th October, after a long illness, aged 82 years.
Beloved husband of Betty, loving father of Janice, Paul (deceased) and Diane (deceased) and dearly loved grandad of Robert and Meg.
The funeral service will be held at Preston Crematorium on Friday 30th October at 2:30pm. Due to current restrictions, the service will be streamed live on Facebook via William Houghton Funeral Directors page.
Family flowers only please but donations if desired to 'Cancer Research U.K'.
William Houghton Funeral Directors, Chapel Hill, Longridge. Tel: 01772 782291
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 22, 2020
