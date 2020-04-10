|
|
|
McIVER
Kenneth Passed away peacefully
aged 88 years,
on 2nd April 2020
in Southport Hospital.
A heartfelt thanks to
all the nursing staff.
Devoted husband of the late Brenda. A dearly loved father to Ian, Keith, Neil, Christine and Angela, stepfather to Marie.
A loving Grandad to nine Grandchildren and four
Great-Grandchildren.
An appreciative friend to Bill, Pauline, June and David for
their support and friendship during testing times.
Funeral service and committal to take place privately on Tuesday 14th April at West Lancashire Crematorium, Burscough.
Further enquiries to:
Brookfields Funeralcare,
73-75 Shakespeare Street,
Southport PR8 5AJ
Tel. 01704 532106
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Apr. 10, 2020