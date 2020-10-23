Home

Kevan Mitchell

Mitchell On 17th October, peacefully at home with his family
Kevan Andrew
Aged 61 years.
Much loved husband of Susan, cherished and respected father of Rachael, Sophie and Jamie.
Loving you always,
Never forgotten.
Funeral service to be held at
Our Lady and St. Edwards Church on Friday October 30th at
11.15am followed by committal
at Preston Crematorium.

Family flowers only please. donations, if desired,
to Rosemere Cancer Foundation
c/o and all inquiries to
Clifford Ward Funeral Directors,
Mount Pleasant,
Corporation Street, Preston.
PR1 2UQ. Tel 885775
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 23, 2020
