|
|
|
PLEASE NOTE
CHANGE OF DATE
MITCHELL On 17th October, peacefully
at home with his family
Kevan Andrew
aged 61 years.
Much loved husband of Susan, cherished and respected father of Rachael, Sophie and Jamie.
Loving you always,
Never forgotten.
Funeral service will now be held at Our Lady and St. Edwards Church on Monday November 9th
at 11.15am followed by committal
at Preston Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired,
to Rosemere Cancer Foundation
c/o and all inquiries to
Clifford Ward Funeral Directors,
Mount Pleasant,
Corporation Street, Preston.
PR1 2UQ. Tel 885775
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 27, 2020