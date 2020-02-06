Home

Kevin Clarke Notice
Clarke Kevin Suddenly in his own home on Monday, 27th January 2020, Kevin aged 54 years. Loved son to Bob and the late Val, adoring father to Abigail and Luciana, fantastic brother to Mandy, loving uncle to Bethany and Harry and a caring great uncle, also a dear friend to many who will be sadly missed. Kevin's funeral cortege will leave from his own home on Wednesday, 12th February at 9-40am for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium at 10am. Family flowers only please, donations are being received to Acorn Recovery, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 6, 2020
