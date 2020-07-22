Home

Clifford Ward Funeral Directors (Preston)
Mount Pleasant, Corporation Street
Preston, Lancashire PR1 2UQ
01772 885775
Requiem Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2020
13:00
Our Lady and St. Michael
Alston Lane
Longridge
View Map
Kevin O'Neill Notice
O'Neill Kevin Died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family
on Saturday July 18th 2020.
Dearly loved husband of Mary, beloved father of Catherine, Anne, Michael and Phillip, father-in-law of David, Ajay and Tricia, treasured Grandad to Joshua, James, Olivia, Luca, Louis, Megan, Jack and Ben.
Our Lady of Knock,
Queen of Ireland, pray for him.
Requiem Mass on
Tuesday July 28th 2020
at 1pm at Our Lady
and St. Michael, Alston Lane, Longridge followed by a
burial in the churchyard.
All mourners are welcome
to attend the service.
However, due to restrictions,
entry into the church will
be by invitation only for
close family and friends.
The service will be relayed outside for the extended congregation.
Clifford Ward Funeral Directors, Mount Pleasant,
Corporation Street,
Preston. PR1 2UQ.
Tel 885775.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 22, 2020
