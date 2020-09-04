|
|
|
O'Neill Kevin Mary and family wish to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kind messages of condolence, sympathy cards, flowers and donations to
St Catherine's Hospice received
in Kevin's memory.
Special thanks to Hospice and
District nurses Karen and Kerry
for caring for Kevin at home with
humour, compassion and dignity.
Thank you to Father Doyle and
Father Draper for the Funeral
Mass and words of comfort.
Finally thanks to Clifford Ward
for the dignified funeral arrangements.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 4, 2020