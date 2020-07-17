|
|
|
Walsh Kevin June 22, 2020.
Kevin Walsh previously of
Rock Ferry and latterly of
Chorley, Lancs.
Passed away suddenly at home.
Funeral on 22nd July at 2.00pm at Bebington Cemetery,
Town Lane, Bebington.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu of flowers
should you wish via
Laurence Jones to
Chorley Help the Homeless.
Registered charity number 1152382
Enquiries to Laurence Jones Funeral Directors,
Teehey Lane, Bebington.
0151 6088 503.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 17, 2020