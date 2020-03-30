Home

McKERNAN Peacefully on 20th March 2020
KLARA
Aged 98 years.
Widow of Frank (deceased)
and Jack Mulvey (deceased).
Loving and much loved Mum of
Celia and dear mother-in-law
of Mike.
Cherished grandma of
Daniel and Taryn, Matthew and Claire and Sophie and Julian.
Also Ninny to Freddy, Bobby,
Maisie and baby Grace.
A much loved step mum
and grandma.
A small, private family service
is to be held at Preston Crematorium on Thursday
2nd April 2020 at 1pm.
All enquiries to
McKenna Funeral Directors,
54-56 Meadow Street, Preston
Tel:- 01772 251694
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 30, 2020
