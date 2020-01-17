Home

AKULA On 14th January 2020
In Hospital
KRISHNAKANT
'KRIS'
The beloved husband of
Catherine & previously
Monica (deceased),
dearly loved dad of
Mina, Chanel, Nadia & Grace,
father in law of
Paul, James & Michael,
dear grandad to Luke & Ash.
'Now at Peace'
'Goodnight, God Bless'
Funeral Service and Committal at Preston Crematorium on Tuesday 28th January 2020 at 2.30 p.m.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired,
to 'Dementia UK'
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 17, 2020
