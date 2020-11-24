|
MOULTON Lee Lee sadly passed away on
Thursday, 19th of November 2020,
aged 47 years.
The beloved son of Pat and Brian, dear brother of Heather,
and a good friend to many,
he will be greatly missed.
The funeral service
will take place at
Charnock Richard Crematorium on Tuesday, 1st of December 2020
at 3:30pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in Lee's memory can be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society (Chorley Branch).
All enquiries to
Kenyon's Funeral Directors,
180-182 Eaves Lane,
Chorley, PR6 0AU,
Tel: 01257 276104.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 24, 2020