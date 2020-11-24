Home

Lee Moulton Notice
MOULTON Lee Lee sadly passed away on
Thursday, 19th of November 2020,
aged 47 years.

The beloved son of Pat and Brian, dear brother of Heather,
and a good friend to many,
he will be greatly missed.

The funeral service
will take place at
Charnock Richard Crematorium on Tuesday, 1st of December 2020
at 3:30pm.

Family flowers only please.
Donations in Lee's memory can be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society (Chorley Branch).

All enquiries to
Kenyon's Funeral Directors,
180-182 Eaves Lane,
Chorley, PR6 0AU,
Tel: 01257 276104.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 24, 2020
