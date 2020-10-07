|
|
|
DOBBS LEN Passed away at home
on 3rd October 2020
with loving family by his side,
aged 84 years.
Loving husband of Lorraine
and also a much loved dad,
step-dad and grandad.
Gone but never forgotten.
A private funeral service
will take place at
Charnock Richard Crematorium
on Thursday 15th October.
The cortege will leave the
home address at 1.00pm and
proceed down Lydiate Lane.
Family flowers only please,
but donations if so desired
may go to the
North West Air Ambulance
c/o the funeral directors.
N & K Harvey Funerals Ltd
5-7 Balcarres Road
Leyland, PR25 2EL
Tel- 01772 622203
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 7, 2020