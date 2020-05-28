|
|
|
BROWN Lena
(Nee Gold) Suddenly in Royal Preston Hospital on 17th May 2020,
Lena
Aged 95 years.
The loving and much loved wife of the late Alan, cherished mum of Jean & mother in law of Robert.
A proud and devoted grandma of Andrew & Eva and Chris & Helen.
Treasured great grandma of Grace, Evie, William & Sam.
'We will miss you, dearly'
A private funeral service is to take place at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Tuesday 2nd June at 3.30pm, followed by Committal.
The family are to provide flowers; donations in memory of Lena are welcome and will benefit
Cancer Research UK,
c/o the family.
All enquiries to
Bretherton McKenna Funeralcare,
17 Dunkirk Lane, Leyland,
PR25 1TU. Tel: 01772 422450.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on May 28, 2020