|
|
|
CLARK-PARKINSON Tragically on 21st March 2020
LENA ALVA EMERALD
Aged 80 years.
Loving and much loved
mother of Celeste and Hadrian.
Cherished Granny of
Isaac and Ivan.
Keep Singing
A private family funeral service is to be held at
The Church of St Leonard the Less, Samlesbury,
on Wednesday 8 th April at 1pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to
North West Air Ambulance c/o
the family.
All enquiries to
McKenna Funeralcare,
54-56 Meadow Street,
Preston
Tel: 01772 251694
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Apr. 3, 2020