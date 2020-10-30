|
DUGDALE Leo 'Len' Passed away suddenly but peacefully at his home on
26th October 2020,
aged 86 years.
The beloved husband of Margaret, much loved dad to Craig and loving grandad to Caitlin, Abbie and Madeline. Loving uncle and great uncle.
Leo will be sadly missed by all his family and many friends.
A private family funeral service will take place at St Anthony's R.C Church, Fulwood, followed by
committal at Preston Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired in memory of Leo to the Royal British Legion.
Simply Funerals by
William Houghton Funeral Directors, 219 Tag Lane,
Ingol, Preston, PR2 3TY.
Tel: (01772) 722415
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 30, 2020