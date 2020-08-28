|
|
|
LUPTON Leo Died peacefully at home on
21st August aged 78 years.
Dearly loved husband of Carol, devoted father of Denise, Debbie and Paul. Father-in-law of Neil, Steve and Sue, much loved grandad and great grandad.
Funeral service at West Lancashire Crematorium, Burscough
on 4th September at 10.00am.
Restrictions apply (due to COVID).
Family flowers only; donations if desired to Dementia UK
or British Heart Foundation
c/o the funeral director.
Enquiries to Neal Buckley,
Longton Hutton & Penwortham Funeral Service, Skip Lane, Hutton Tel: 616362
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 28, 2020