MADDISS Lesley Claire Passed away peacefully
at St. Catherine's Hospice on Monday 24th February 2020, aged 46 years.
Dearly loved partner of Gareth, loving Mother of Jasper, Reuben, Theo and Mason.
The funeral service will take place at St. Wilfrid's Church, Preston
on Monday 16th March, 12:15pm. Family flowers only.
Donations in memory of Lesley
for St. Catherine's Hospice and Rosemere Cancer Foundation
c/o Martin's Funeral Directors
Tel: 01772 733007
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 13, 2020