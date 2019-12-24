|
DEWHURST Leslie Passed away peacefully
with his family by his side
in Preston Private Care Home
on 8th December 2019
aged 90 years.
Dearly love uncle of Pamela, brother-in-law of Joe,
a great uncle and brother
of Freda, Sylvia and Joe
(All deceased).
Rest In Peace.
Funeral service to be held at
St. Josephs Church on
Monday, December 30th
at 12.30pm followed by interment
at Preston Cemetery.
All enquiries to
Clifford Ward Funeral Directors,
Mount Pleasant,
Corporation Street,
Preston. PR1 2UQ.
Tel 885775.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Dec. 24, 2019