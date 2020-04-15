Home

Leslie Harrison

Leslie Harrison Notice
HARRISON Leslie James
(Les) Peacefully on 8th April 2020 at Royal Preston Hospital.
Devoted husband to Pauline,
loving and devoted dad to
Elaine and Michael, much loved father in law to Rob and a treasured grandad to Ava.
Always in our hearts.
A private graveside service will take place at St. Andrew's Churchyard, Leyland on Wednesday 22nd April 2020
at 11.00am.
All enquiries to
N & K Harvey Funerals Ltd
5-7 Balcarres Road
Leyland, PR25 2EL
Tel- 01772 622203
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Apr. 15, 2020
