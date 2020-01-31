Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lilian Bridge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lilian Bridge

Notice Condolences

Lilian Bridge Notice
Bridge Lilian Who passed peacefully in Hospital on 23rd January 2020,
aged 91 years.
Dearly loved Wife
of the late Robert.
Mother of Linda and Michael.
Loving Grandmother of
Helen, Andrew,
Christopher and Matthew.
Dear friend of Ronnie
(deceased) and Janet.
Funeral service at Croston Parish Church on Monday 10th February at 1.30pm prior to Committal at Charnock Richard Crematorium.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to Derian House
c/o The Family.
All enquiries to
G C Whalley and Daughter,
Churchside Funeral Home, Longton.
Tel. 612900 or 612848
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -