|
|
|
Bridge Lilian Who passed peacefully in Hospital on 23rd January 2020,
aged 91 years.
Dearly loved Wife
of the late Robert.
Mother of Linda and Michael.
Loving Grandmother of
Helen, Andrew,
Christopher and Matthew.
Dear friend of Ronnie
(deceased) and Janet.
Funeral service at Croston Parish Church on Monday 10th February at 1.30pm prior to Committal at Charnock Richard Crematorium.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to Derian House
c/o The Family.
All enquiries to
G C Whalley and Daughter,
Churchside Funeral Home, Longton.
Tel. 612900 or 612848
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 31, 2020