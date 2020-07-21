Home

N & K Harvey Funerals Ltd (Leyland)
5 Balcarres Road
Leyland, Lancashire PR25 2EL
01772 622203
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2020
10:30
Charnock Richard Crematorium
Lilian Helme Notice
HELME LILIAN Peacefully on
16th July 2020.
Aged 88 years.
Devoted wife of the late Allan,
much loved mum of Carol and Elaine and a loving mother-in-law of Donald and Peter.
A much loved nana to
Jema, Chris, Jack and Grace and
also nanny to Paige and Dexter.
Loved and remembered always.
A private funeral service
will take place at
Charnock Richard Crematorium
on Tuesday 28th July at 10.30am.
Family flowers only please but donations, if so desired, may go to Derian House Children's Hospice
c/o the funeral director
N & K Harvey Funerals Ltd
5-7 Balcarres Road
Leyland, PR25 2EL
Tel- 01772 622203
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 21, 2020
