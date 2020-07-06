Home

William Houghton Funeral Director (Fulwood)
259 Garstang Road
Preston, Lancashire PR2 9XL
01772 788020
Lilian Robinson

Lilian Robinson Notice
Robinson Lilian June
(nee Scott) Passed away peacefully at
Chorley Hospital on
Tuesday 30th June, aged 82 years.

Devoted wife of Alec (deceased), loving mother of Shirley and Susan and mother-in-law of Richard
and Graeme (deceased),
caring grandmother of
Sam, Beth and Joe, also
much loved sister of Marlene.

A private family funeral
service will take place at
Preston Crematorium on
Wednesday 15th July at 1.00pm.
The funeral cortege will pass
along Queen's Drive, Fulwood at 12.30pm for neighbours and friends to pay their respects should they wish to do so.

The funeral service will be streamed live on our Facebook page 'William Houghton Funeral Directors' at 1.00pm.

Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 6, 2020
