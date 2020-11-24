Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lily Harrison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lily Harrison

Notice Condolences

Lily Harrison Notice
HARRISON Lily Peacefully at home
on 16th November 2020
aged 90 years.
Beloved wife of the late Bill,
dearly loved mum of Eileen,
Lilian, Stephen, Kevin and
Brian and a loving grandma
and great grandma.
Will be loved and
remembered always.
Private family funeral at
Charnock Richard Crematorium.

Family flowers only;
donations preferred to
British Heart Foundation
and Dementia UK
c/o the funeral director.

Enquiries to Neal Buckley, Longton & Hutton
Funeral Service,
Skip Lane, Hutton
Tel: 616362
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 24, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -