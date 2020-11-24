|
|
|
HARRISON Lily Peacefully at home
on 16th November 2020
aged 90 years.
Beloved wife of the late Bill,
dearly loved mum of Eileen,
Lilian, Stephen, Kevin and
Brian and a loving grandma
and great grandma.
Will be loved and
remembered always.
Private family funeral at
Charnock Richard Crematorium.
Family flowers only;
donations preferred to
British Heart Foundation
and Dementia UK
c/o the funeral director.
Enquiries to Neal Buckley, Longton & Hutton
Funeral Service,
Skip Lane, Hutton
Tel: 616362
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 24, 2020