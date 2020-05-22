Home

Linda Glover

Linda Glover Notice
Glover Peacefully at hospital
on Friday 8th May 2020.
Aged 67 years.

LINDA MARY

Loving and much loved
Mum of Linzi and Lesley.
Dear mother in law
of Kenny and Lee.
Cherished Nana of Dean, Charlotte, Kara, Chloe, Bradley, Renee and Hannah.
Adored Great Nana of
Sophie and Matilda.
Loving Sister and Auntie.

In light of the public health advice a private funeral will be held at
Hill Road Cemetery on
Tuesday 26th May at 10:30am.

Forever in our hearts.

All enquiries to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
550 Blackpool Road,
Preston PR2 1HY
Tel: 01772 729057
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on May 22, 2020
